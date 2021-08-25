An ex-Naval officer, Kunle Olawunmi has alleged that the government is not willing to chase after heavyweight politicians behind terrorists’ sponsorship

The former Navy commodore also described the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy as abnormal

Olawunmi, an intelligence expert, hinted that the major problem in the country is religiously and socio-culturally driven

Reactions have been trailing the recent attack by the bandits on the Nigerian Defence Academy as questions are being raised by intelligence experts and concerned citizens on how to really end the security crisis in Nigeria.

One of such reactions was a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, who alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is unperturbed by the activities of top politicians who sponsor terrorists in Nigeria, The Punch reports.

He noted that Boko Haram terrorists mentioned names of current governors, senators and Aso Rock officials as sponsors during interrogation yet the president due to reasons best known to him, refuses to arrest them.

An Ex-Naval Officer Kunle Olawunmi claims terrorists named governors, senators, others during interrogation. Photo credit: Abia Facts Newspaper

Source: Facebook

Channels TV reports that Olawunmi who made this disclosure on Wednesday, August 25, described the NDA attack as an anomaly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He lamented that the NDA, like other military environments in the country, carelessly opens its doors to everyone on Friday for Jumat prayer.

He said:

“It is an aberration; you don’t attack the Nigerian Defence Academy and get away with it.

"Terrorists profile security environments during Muslim prayer on Friday."

Olawunmi said terrorists and criminals profile military environments during the weekly Muslim prayer on Fridays.

Furthermore, Olawunmi, a Professor of Global Security Studies, said he was a member of the Intelligence Brief at the Defence Headquarters during the leadership of the then Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.).

The intelligence expert said he told the then CDS that the centre of gravity of the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the northeast and spreading to other parts of Nigeria were the sponsors.

Chief Of Defence Staff reacts to Kaduna attack

Earlier, the Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has condemned the recent attack on the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state.

The CDS while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, August 24, in Yola, described the attack as madness, one that should be stopped soon and also seeks an end to banditry.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known by Major General Olufemi Sawyer, the director of Defence information.

Source: Legit Newspaper