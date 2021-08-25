Singer Paul Okoye took to social media to say that if anybody does anyhow, they are going to be treated anyhow

The father of three stated this as he finally expressed his thoughts on Jim Iyke's confrontation with Uche Maduagwu

Paul noted that Jim Iyke's action is the way forward as he declared the actor the president of people who deal with trolls

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has reacted to the recent viral news about his friend actor Jim Iyke.

It was earlier reported that Jim Iyke went in search of Uche Maduagwu and beat him up. This was after the controversial actor likened Iyke to Hushpuppi and Cubana, claiming they were spending illegally gotten wealth.

Paul Okoye reacts after Jim Iyke confronts Uche Maduagwu.

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye hails Jim Iyke

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul shared a photo with the Nollywood actor and declared him as the president of those that don't take nonsense.

Noting that it is the way forward in dealing with trolls, Paul said if anyone does anyhow, they would see anyhow.

Paul added that Jim Iyke gave Uche Maduagwu a nice beating. The father of three also declared the clip of the confrontation the video of the year.

Read his post below:

Paul Okoye speaks on Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu's issue.

Source: Instagram

