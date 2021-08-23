Actor Jim Iyke received an overwhelming show of love and support from colleagues in the industry as many showed up for his event

The Nollywood bad boy had a special premiere for his yet-to-be-released movie, Bad Comments, and it was indeed a success

The actor also got many people talking online as he made a grand entrance at the venue of the movie premiere

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke finally held the movie premiere for his much-anticipated movie, Bad Comments, and it was indeed a successful event.

The premiere was attended by members of the cast of the movie as well as other colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Celebrities storm Jim Iyke's film premiere. Photo: @jimiyke/@goldmynetv

Popular media personality, Denrele Edun, was among celebs who fielded questions on the red carpet.

Speaking about the message of the film, Denrele noted that if social media trolls are just as bold in real life, they should approach him with some of the nasty comments they drop online.

Another video captured the moment Iyke introduced the members of the cast and crew and appreciated them for their efforts.

Actress Toyin Abraham was also among the guests that showed up to support the Nollywood bad boy.

Jim Iyke's grand entrance

As the celebrant of the day, Iyke made sure to get tongues rolling with his grand entrance at the venue of the film premiere.

The actor showed up in a white Rolls Royce and also came along with some power bike riders for more effects.

Read what some fans had to say about the actor's entrance below:

affluent_ola wrote:

"Doings get level."

only1paparazzii said:

"he doesn't miss."

showbizboomboom said:

"He wan try package but the crowd and photographers don make am look like interhouse sport."

vikrown said:

"You come make money you come dey show say you don get money, Wetin you want make them think?"

Jim Iyke opens up on career in the movie industry

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that in an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Jim Iyke talked about his journey as an actor and the real reason he stayed in Nollywood.

Iyke said he discovered something vital, which was the fact that he was gifted and born to be an actor.

The actor also talked briefly about the escapades of some of his colleagues, Ramsey Nouah and Emeke Ike as students back at the University of Jos.

