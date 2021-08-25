Popular media personality Shade Ladipo has reacted to the viral video that shows actor Jim Iyke beating Uche Maduagwu after tracking him down

Maduagwu had trolled Iyke on social media, labelling him a ritualist, after raising an alarm that the latter lives luxuriously

In her reaction to the event, Ladipo said Iyke doesn’t have much to do with his time, and that’s why he could track down Maduagwu for trolling him

Media personality Shade Ladipo has taken to her Instagram page to shade actor Jim Iyke.

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, August 24, Iyke was seen confronting controversial actor Uche Maduagwu, whom he tracked down to a studio after the latter trolled him on social media.

Shade Ladipo shades Jim Iyke in an Instagram post. Photo Credits: @jim.iyke @shadeladipo

Source: Instagram

The issue started when Maduagwu questioned Iyke’s source of wealth on the grounds that he lives an expensive lifestyle.

In the post he made, Maduagwu said Iyke has been importing his clothes from overseas, snubbing the Nigerian market.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, Iyke could not have been able to fund his expensive shopping from his acting profession alone.

Maduagwu however vowed to get the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest Iyke, as he suspected that he was into shady businesses.

Angered by Maduagwu’s trolling, Iyke confronted him after tracking him down and engaged him in a fistfight.

Maduagwu, who was shocked that Iyke went all out to track him, threatened to sue the latter.

But reacting to Iyke’s confrontation, Ladipo expressed the opinion that the former didn’t have much to do and that was why he had time to track down Maduagwu over the social media post.

The young lady posted:

“I hope this thing of Jim tracking down a troll really is a stunt. All these antique actors that don’t have much to do are becoming problems. Get busy my brothers and sisters so you won’t be looking for a troll."

Read the post below:

Photo Credit: @Shade Ladipo

Source: Instagram

Jim Iyke shows up at his film premiere in white Rolls Royce

The Nollywood star set tongues wagging on social media as he made a grand entrance to his latest film premiere.

While Iyke’s film industry friends and fans had gathered to celebrate him at the venue of the premiering of Bad Comments, the thespian stepped out in a white Rolls Royce at the event.

The event was star-studded and amongst those that attended was maverick entertainer Denrele Edun, who challenged Iyke’s troll to confront him in real life as they do on social media.

Source: Legit