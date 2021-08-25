The Northwest Governors has engaged newly trained vigilantes in their respective states, to boost and support security personnel in rural areas

The Director-General, media to the Katsina state governor, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi disclosed this during a 14th special training session at the National Institute for Security Studies, in Abuja

Malumfashi noted that Governor Masari had already commenced training programme with 500 members of the vigilante group, selected from 34 local government areas

As part of its efforts in the fight against insecurity, the Governors from the North-west zone and their Niger State counterpart have together endorsed the deployment of trained vigilantes in their respective states.

This recent development was aimed at improving the presence of security personnel in rural communities.

The Nation reports that Governor Aminu Bello-Masari made this announcement through the Director-General, Media, to the Katsina State Governor, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, while addressing the participants at the 14th special training session, held at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.

Recently, some trained vigilantes have been deployed to fight insecurity in rural areas, Governor Aminu Masari, the chairman of the North-West Governors disclosed. Photo credit: Katsina State Governor

Speaking on the the topic tagged “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa: Nexus, Challenges and Prospects," Governor Masari stated that providing the trained vigilante groups was intended to support security personnel that are fully committed to the fight against criminals in the region.

Adding that he had commenced the training programme with 500 members of the vigilante group selected from the 34 local government areas as the first batch.

He said:

“The training would be sustained to ensure that all the local government areas have trained members of the vigilante groups, the programme is aimed at addressing security challenges.”

Recall that Governor Aminu Bello Masari has said that governors in the North West zone of the country will deploy 3,500 vigilance group members to tackle problems of kidnapping and banditry in the areas, The Cable report indicates.

Legit.ng gathered that apart from the ongoing training, amended the local government law to provide for full involvement of traditional and religious leaders as well as leaders of various traditional trades in supporting the provision of security at their respective communities.

