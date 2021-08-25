The Nigerian military was embarrassed by a rag-tag army on Tuesday, August 24 in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria

The Nigerian Defence Academy was infiltrated by armed bandits, who killed two officers and abducted one

Elders in northern Nigeria say it is time for the president to send his National Security Adviser packing

Kaduna - Northern elders have attributed the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state on Tuesday, August 24 to the failure of Nigeria’s intelligence network.

The elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), also demanded the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

President Buhari has been asked to sack his National Security Adviser. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

In a statement by its national coordinator, Zana Goni, the group asked for an in-depth review of the entire security architecture, adding that the entire security chiefs must bear the blame for the attack.

The elders insisted that it was time for the president to do away with Monguno, following the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the statement read in part:

“The attack is a slap on the Nigerian intelligence community and the armed forces.”

Nigerians lament failure of security architecture

Nigerians have also taken to social media to react to the attack on the military facility in Kaduna state.

Lawal Rasaq Segun wrote on Facebook:

“The attack on NDA is really a disgrace to the whole nation. It's obvious that Nigeria's security agencies have been infiltrated and polluted with bad eggs. This singular act is enough to conclude that the war against terrorism and banditry may never be won.”

Emma O. Akpasubi wrote:

“The security situation in the country is gradually making heroes of the bandits terrorizing the north. If concerned authorities are still not ready to employ the swiftness with which secessionists in the southwest and southeast were tackled, it follows that compromise is being condoned and more surprises and embarrassment are likely.”

Melvin Benibo wrote:

“The attack on NDA is a sign of failure of this government. Declare the so-called bandits' terrorists and deal with them as terrorists. The army saying people on duty slept off is not acceptable. Maybe when Aso Rock is attacked that's when the government will take action.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued hours after the attack by NDA's spokesman, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that two personnel were killed while one was abducted.

He said the academy in collaboration with sister agencies has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen.

The NDA vowed that the assailants will be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

Nigeria's Defence Chief speaks

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor says the attack likely had the support of an insider collaborator.

Irabor said the military will not rule out any possibility of a mole within its ranks in its ongoing investigation of the attack.

He also called on the cooperation of former senior officers in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

