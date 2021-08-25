Reports from some publications indicate that Stephen Datong, a military major abducted at Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka in Kaduna has been murdered

Some armed bandits had on Tuesday, August 24, invaded the NDA, killed two officers and abducted one major

The management of the Academy has not confirmed Datong's death but reports had it that the officer was killed hours after his abduction

Contrary to this, another report has it that the major is still alive and negotiations are ongoing for his release

Kaduna, Kaduna - A report by Vanguard indicates that Major Stephen Datong, who was abducted on Tuesday, August 24, by armed bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has been found dead.

Legit.ng gathered that the major was kidnapped during a raid at the NDA, leaving two persons dead and one kidnapped.

A major abducted by bandits from Nigerian Defence Academy has been reported dead. Credit: NDA.

New Telegraph also reports that there were reports on the night of Tuesday, August 24, that Datong had been killed.

According to reports, Major Datong was found dead hours after his kidnap.

Two officers killed as bandits invade NDA

The officers killed during the attack included Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo.

The NDA confirmed the attack on the Academy and the death of the initial two officers hours after it occurred.

The Academy, however, is yet to react to the reported death of Major Datong but one of the photographs circulating on social media showed the officer with his pregnant wife.

While New Telegraph and Vanguard are reporting him dead, FIJ is reporting exclusively that Major Datong is still alive and his release is being negotiated.

FIJ reports:

“Every call they make, they give Datong the phone to talk to his self-appointed negotiator, just so that we have a proof of life,” a source very close to the family told FIJ on Wednesday morning.

“He is alive. This much I can confirm. As of 10 pm on Tuesday, he was still alive — and this was hours after the circulation of reports of his death.”

At the time of filing this report, Legit.ng cannot confirm any of the claims.

NDA confirms death of two officers, abduction of one officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that hours after a violent attack by some bandits at the Defence Academy, the authority of the institution reacted.

A statement issued on Tuesday, August 24, by the Academy's public relations officer, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, said that two personnel were killed while one was abducted.

Jajira noted that the security architecture of the NDA was compromised in the early hour of Tuesday by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in the Afaka area of the state.

He said the academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen.

