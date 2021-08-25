Tboss’ sister has chided ex-BBNaija housemate Ceec following a recent interview she granted which caused a stir online

Ceec in the video had embraced the idea of being compared to fellow ex-housemates Tacha and Erica, who were disqualified from the show

Goldilocks made it clear that bad behaviour should not be celebrated and people should choose to speak the truth if their favourite person is in the wrong

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ceec sparked mixed reactions online following an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Among those who reacted to her interview is ex-housemate, Tboss’ younger sister, Miss Goldilocks.

The young lady reacted to Ceec’s response after she was compared to ex-housemates Tacha and Erica who both left the BBNaija show on the grounds of disqualification.

Ceec had submitted that being herself on the show also allowed the ladies to be the real versions of themselves.

Goldilocks, however, wasn’t pleased with Ceec’s response as she was quick to remind people about some of the things that played out during her season on the show.

In a post shared on Instagram, she made it clear that bad behaviour should never be encouraged whether it comes from a family member, friend or celebrity.

According to Goldilocks, there are people who aren’t aware of their wrongdoings until it is pointed out to them.

She wrote:

"Regardless if it comes from a family member. A best friend or a celebrity you like, it should be corrected. Love is showing people their wrong parts without fear. Sometimes people don’t even know they are wrong till it is pointed out. Never let your love for someone stop you from helping them."

In a different portion of her post, Goldilocks reiterated that she has nothing against Ceec and her initial comment about the lady was for people to learn from her mistakes on the show.

She wrote:

"I think Cece is beautiful and I don’t have any problem with her and we all would never know how she changed. And I am sure she did grow. My comment was about people learning from her openness while on the show but can we all say her behavior was ok? Did we not all watch the same show? Who she is now has nothing to do with who she was then."

Goldilocks broke down her position in a video shared on her page.

Watch below:

Reactions greet Goldilocks' post

Some followers seemed to agree with the young lady's position. Read comments sighted in her comment section below:

iam_krisjoe said:

"How can I adopt u as my sister pls? U're too mature, intelligent and sensible for ur own good. I wish I can like this more than once. Ur points are 1000000% valid and in as much as I didn't like Tboss in the house, she was ABSOLUTELY nothing like madam bitterleaf."

brizzy89_ said:

"Beautifully said goldi... sad that society celebrates such brazen toxicity by women and when Pere - a man does something deemed arrogant, he gets the sort of bashing that is despicable. Let's all be fair and just to condemn BAD BEHAVIOUR across all gender, spectre and setting we find such."

thoragould_ said:

"Wowzer Huge respect for you and your honesty really. You are so right with this chat I have watched BB (when Uti was young and handsome…. LOL joking)…..forever made great friends all over Africa. But heck you hit the nail right on the head."

