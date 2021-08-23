Big Brother Naija Double Wahala ex-housemate, CeeC has been compared to Erica and Tacha, and she revealed that it does not make her uncomfortable

The entrepreneur in an interview with Chude noted that she loves the fact that she was the first person who did something different from others on the show

CeeC also noted that she was herself on the show, made it out and has been doing great which is a source of hope for others like her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate CeeC sparked a lot of reactions during their set because she fought a lot with the other housemates while parading her fierceness.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude, CeeC talked about being compared to Erica and Tacha and giving other opinionated people hope.

Cee C says she made BBNaija easier for some people Photo credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

People are not used to strong or opinionated women

When asked if she felt uncomfortable being compared to Tacha and Erica, CeeC disclosed that people are not used to having strong women so they are always remembered.

She continued by saying that being compared didn't make her uncomfortable and she loved it because she was the first person who did something different from what others were doing on the show.

CeeC noted that it was her difference that made people feel safe to go on the show and be themselves because she did just that and she turned out fine.

She also insinuated that that was the narrative Tacha and Erica ran with and they turned out great after the show.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

Ifeyinwanweke:

"I wonder whether being rude and bitter makes one a strong woman or rather having an opinion. My take anyway."

Spartans_magazine:

"It's her positive mind set for us."

Oluwatoyin_irewole:

"She has really done well for herself."

Kelvani:

"Being disrespectful does not make you a strong woman please."

Benjaminokoh:

"Sometimes, I wonder why we ascribe being ‘strong’ to women simply because she ‘has an opinion’ as if no other person shares the opinion, male or female."

Debby_shola111:

"You weren't the first don't forget u played Tboss role."

