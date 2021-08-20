Popular Yoruba movie star, Opeyemi Aiyeola, recently took to social media to share her two cents on failed friendships

The actress advised people to stay away from those friends who had tried to destroy their character

According to her, such people should not be re-friended and should be forgiven and shown love from afar

Popular Nollywood film star, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has shared her thoughts on failed friendships with members of the online community.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the Yoruba movie star spoke on how to move on from such friendships that have turned sour.

Aiyeola advised her fans not to re-friend people who had tried to destroy their character.

Not stopping there, she also added that such people should only be forgiven and shown love from a distance.

See a screenshot of her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola gives friendship advice. Photo: @opeyemi_aiyeola1

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Opeyemi Aiyeola’s advice

Soon after the film star shared the post on her page, it caught the attention of many Nigerians and they reacted to it in different ways.

Read what some of them had to say below:

l.tobiloba:

“Forgive but draw a thin block lines, set boundaries.”

Theayoadejumo__:

“I’m not loving anybody from afar, just geddifock.”

Domingo_loso:

“I 100% agree. I will forgive but i will give you space, a wise man learns from his mistake, a wiser man learns from other people's mistake.”

Iam_renny:

“Forgiveness is enough..you don’t need to love them.”

Interesting.

Actress Mercy Aigbe preaches against second chances

Nigerian movie star, Mercy Aigbe, recently took to her social media page to speak on giving second chances and how it is a bad idea.

The Nigerian social media space is often filled with talks about fake friendships. While some people preach that second chances should be given, others are against it.

Well, Aigbe has shared her opinion on Instagram. According to a post shared by the mother of two, giving second chances might be dangerous.

Giving someone another chance was compared to giving someone extra bullets for their gun because they missed the first time.

Source: Legit