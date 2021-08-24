An American woman has the internet absolutely buzzing after successfully completing the #cratechallenge

What's more, she scaled the great heights and landed perfectly all while wearing a pair of high-heels

Tweeps headed to the comments section to react and many people were left super impressed

An American woman has the internet in a frenzy after positively shutting down the #CrateChallenge. What's more, the beautiful lady did it all while wearing a pair of skinny high-heels.

An American woman has successfully completed the #CrateChallenge. Images: @kcjj_04

Source: UGC

Heading online, @kcjj_04 shared the jaw-dropping clip.

What is the #CrateChallenge?

The #CrateChallenge has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks and some users remarked that they had not yet seen anyone complete the social media competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

To win, a person must successfully scale their way through a series of platforms that have been constructed entirely out of empty crateshich is exactly what the high-heeled beauty did!

People were impressed

Many people headed to the comments section, celebrating the beautiful black woman for showing the world exactly how it should be done. One hater, however, suggested that the high heels may have given our stunner an extra advantage.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the post below:

@oliviadion1228 said:

"I've only seen women win this lol."

@b_timerrr said:

"She got the posture and centre of balance for this one!"

@SoNinjaX said:

"She cheating cause the heels stick in the holes and balance her."

@LastNameBlinks said:

"That was impressive. But I ain't get no laugh outta that lol."

@CatfishBirddog said:

"In heels is amazing. Great form, athletic and legs bent, keeping COG low. This should be in the Olympics."

@TwoMartinisPls said:

"I’m telling you, put black women in charge everywhere."

@Teddyjr919 said:

"Slow and steady wins the race."

@RealMikeyBob said:

"I don’t even understand the physics of this."

A woman made her baby laugh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother and model, Tatiana Elizabeth Price, generated massive reactions online after posting a video of her trying to join the #BussItChallenge.

As the mother was about showing her banging shape and twerking, her baby burst into uncontrollable laughter in a video that has been seen over one million times.

The mother joined in and turned what would have been a proper twerking video into a comedy show.

Source: Legit