Nigerian singers Patoranking and Kwam 1 have got people talking on social media after a video of them were spotted

The hip hop musician and the fuji singer were seen in a place filled with people as music blared from a speaker

As expected, Nigerians took to the comment section of Tunde Ednut who shared the video to express their thoughts

Blogger Tunde Ednut took to his page to post a video of singer Patoranking with fuji musician Kwam 1. The men seemed to have met at a party and the young singer decided to greet his senior colleague.

Patoranking sits on singer Kwam 1's laps at a party. Photos: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Patoranking meets Kwam 1

In the video, Patoranking was seen looking excited as he sat on Kwam 1's laps. Someone seemed to be recording a video of them as Patoranking gave different poses.

Kwam 1 later said something that got both of them smiling as they discussed shortly. It seemed Patoranking was too heavy for Kwam 1's laps as the fuji singer gently pushed him up.

As soon as the Celebrate Me crooner got up, he respectfully shook the hands of his senior colleague before taking his leave.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

In the comment section, some people hailed both men as they noted that they displayed a father and son relationship.

obaksolo:

"Father and Son."

mccharleneofficial:

"Awww This is a good father and son relationship!! Something that unfortunately lacks in many African homes."

yetundebakare:

"Awwwww Father and Son."

upright_cakes_and_events_auchi:

"The father and son relationships too Dey sweet abeg."

Some people, especially men, were however not comfortable with the video.

omagwen1:

"Is he sitting on de man’s laps."

chidoxflash:

"What is the concept of sitting on the man?"

ndave_films:

"It's an awkward video no matter how we try to treat the flexibility or put it on Royalty the video is weird."

mufasatundeednut:

"I no know why this video dey me somehow."

Source: Legit