Actress Toyin Abraham's colleagues have been showing support for the actress' new movie on social media

A song from the actress' project recently got some of her colleagues dancing, including Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu

A number of Toyin's fans were impressed with the actor's dance steps while others expressed surprise that he could dance

Nollywood actress is doing everything to ensure that her new movie The Ghost and The Tout is widely seen across the country.

The film star recently released a song from the movie and it has got her celebrity friends dancing to it in support of her project.

Actor Ali Nuhu dances to actress Toyin Abraham's song. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Ali Nuhu shows off his dancing skills

Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu, who is featured in the movie, recently sent a video of his dance to Toyin and she shared it on her page.

In the video, Ali was seen showing off different styles of legwork. In fact, he also made use of his hands as the music played in the background.

In the caption that accompanied the video, the actress said she can't believe that her colleague can dance the way he did in the video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

lalaakindoju:

"Osshheeyyyy."

1consfale:

"Ahhh yes."

bluewaters_ankara:

"Iyabo’s video is the best. Perfect."

eniola_taiwo_oladipupo:

"He is a good dancer."

_morenikeji_pearl:

"Opor. hisbah police abeg no catch am o."

kamisi_15:

"What…..It’s a lie."

Toyin Abraham appreciates Ayo Makun

Actress Toyin Abraham recently recalled a memory as she celebrates comedian AY Makun on his 50th birthday. According to Toyin, the father of one was there for her during her trying times.

The mother of one revealed that the comedian and his wife opened the door of their home to her at a time when she was struggling.

Celebrating the birthday man, Toyin showered prayers on him, adding that his joy will not become sadness.

"Thank you so much for standing by me during my trying times. I remember living at your house. You and Mabel @realmabelmakun opened the door of your home to me and accepted me as a family when the going was tough."

