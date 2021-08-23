Fuji singer KWAM 1 was a topic of discussion online following a clip in which he appeared to have chased Sanyeri, Okele off the stage while some guests sprayed them money

The clip had stirred mixed reactions on social media with many people condemning the respected fuji maestro for embarrassing his colleagues for money

However, KWAM 1 was quick to respond to the online criticisms by posting the original version of the video that captured what really went down

Popular fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) was recently heavily criticised in the online community after he was spotted in a viral video.

The clip captured the moment Nollywood comic stars Sanyeri and Okele joined the musician on stage as he performed.

Some female guests who were also on the dance floor decided to spray the actors money while briefly shifting attention from the musician who was thrilling the audience with his performance.

The viral clip on social media also captured the moment a seemingly enraged KWAM1 sent the comic actors away from the stage.

Kwam 1 posts own version of video

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, KWAM 1 shared a different version on his official Instagram page.

Apparently, the initial video had been doctored to make it seem like he sent the actors away because they hijacked money meant to be sprayed on him

KWAM 1’s version of the video captured Sanyeri whispering in his ear just before he ushered the actors off the stage.

Social media users react

The clip from KWAM 1 got many people talking with many noting that it is dangerous to come to conclusions on social media.

