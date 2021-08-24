Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage can’t hide in her feelings, especially as it relates to letting her fans know that she genuinely loves them

Sharing a video of her vibing to her new EP Water and Garri, Savage appreciated her followers for showing her love in unexplainable ways

While maintaining that in spite of the hardships she has experienced so far in 2021, her fans have been consistent in making her smile

Popular singer Tiwa Savage has expressed love to her fans for their continued support, as she released her highly-anticipated EP Water and Garri.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Savage noted that her fans have been consistent in always lifting her soul and by doing so, they are always making her smile.

Singer Tiwa Savage says she loves her fans. Photo Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

See the post below

Fans react

The post drew reactions from her fans who took to her comment section on Instagram to mention their favourite track on Water and Garri.

Read some of their reactions below:

Toyin_abraham:

"I love you so muchhhhh."

Jbeautyfull:

"Ayeeeeeeeeeee give dem that location though I see you are in my town!"

Mercykennedy_:

"Somebody’s Son is definitely my favourite track! I listen to it everyyyytime."

It would be recalled that on Friday, August 20, the music star dropped Water and Garri to the delight of her fans.

The five-track body of work features appearances from American singer Brandy, amongst four others, and is a follow-up to Savage’s latest album Celia, which she released in 2020.

Tiwa Savage says she’s hopeful about finding love again

Unlike others who may have given up on love as a result of awful experiences from past relationships, Savage is not losing her hope, as she recently made known that she remains a sucker for love.

Speaking on Zane Lowe Show for the broadcast premiering of Water and Garri, the mother of one made known that in spite of the heartbreaks she has suffered in past relationships, she still believes that there’s a fairytale Cinderella ending for her.

In Somebody’s Son, one of the songs on the EP in which she featured Brandy, Savage documents a lady’s yearning for affection and warmth kind of romance after her perseverance with a series of heartbreaks.

