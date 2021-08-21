Tiwa Savage, on Friday, August 20, 2021, released her EP, Water & Garri, and it is currently making waves online

The singer joined The Zane Lowe Show for the broadcast premiere of her new single, Tales By Moonlight featuring Amaarae

In the interview, she talked about her hopes of finding love again despite going through heartbreaks

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, remains hopeful about finding love again and she made this known in a recent interview on The Zane Lowe Show.

The singer opened up about hopes of finding love again. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage talks about inspiration behind one of new singles

The singer who released her EP, Water & Garri on Friday, August 20, 2021, named one of the songs after a Nigerian program, Tales by Moonlight.

Explaining her reasons, the mother of one stated that it was inspired by the show she used to love as a kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her words:

"When I heard the instrumental, it felt just soft and light, but it still felt like this old school vibe. You just want to two-step to it. So I wanted a record that felt good. The lyrics, even my delivery on it, my tone, I was very soft on it. But it’s a love song. Tales By Moonlight, it was a popular program when I was growing up in Nigeria and it was this lady or this man that used to tell stories.

On finding love

Savage went on to express her desire for a fairytale kind of love as she still has hopes of finding real love.

"So it’s me saying I just want that fairy tale type of love. I don’t want to lose hope in just finding real love. I still believe in that. No matter how many times I’ve been heartbroken, I still am a sucker for love. I still believe there’s still that fairytale Cinderella ending."

Tiwa Savage also spoke about Brandy being her biggest influence and is the reason she started singing.

"Brandy is literally the reason why I started singing, literally. As a kid, just listening to I Want To Be Down, every interview I’ve ever had, she’s my favorite, my all time, my mentor, everything. And I’ve been trying to work with her for years. It was a dream of mine. And when it happened this time, it’s not even just music, we connected like sisters. She’s someone that I speak to literally every other day. It’s beyond my expectation."

Talent manager, Obama DMW’s son Abdulmaleek, has expressed gratitude to music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage for filling the gap his father left when he passed away.

In an almost three minutes video he shared on his Instagram page, Abdulmaleek said he’s still overwhelmed by the show of love from people in general, but it’s spectacular from Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Revealing how much he missed the late Davido’s associate, Abdulmaleek said it never occurred to him until now that he would need someone to talk to, and the deceased would be nowhere to give him an audience.

Source: Legit.ng