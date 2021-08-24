Wizkid has had an amazing run on the Billboard charts this week and he shared the news with his fans on social media

The singer snagged recognition on the three different charts for his MIL album and star single of the project, Essence

Fans and supporters on social media joined the singer in celebrating as they hailed him for putting out one of the best albums in the African music scene

Singer Wizkid continues to record more successes months after releasing his much-raved about Made in Lagos (MIL) album.

The singer who isn’t one to brag about his achievements couldn’t help but take to his Instastory channel after snagging three different spots on the Billboard charts this week.

Wizkid snags 3 number one spots on Billboard chart in a week. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s MIL album occupied the number one spot world albums chart. His single, Essence which features singer Tems, also snagged the number one spot for R&B streaming songs this week.

The same MIL single also occupied the number one spot on Billboard's world digital song sales chart.

An excited Wizkid couldn’t help but share a screenshot on IG.

See below:

Fans celebrate with singer

The news racked in more praise and accolades for the singer as many commended him for putting out a body of work that is still relevant months after its release.

Read comments below:

mrlilgaga said:

"Greatest body of work to come out of Africa."

hetchcode said:

"MIL swallowed the industry no be album again."

yemightwords said:

"When he said "people will understand"... This is it!."

tawphyc said:

"Creating something iconic. Never forget."

tinywale said:

"Celebration nor Dey finish 4 dis side at all ! Everyday na feast 4 Wizkidfc."

