Ikorodu Bois have scored compliments from Nigerians on social media after churning out a fresh music video remake

The talented boys jumped on Wizkid’s Essence music video and they did a terrific job that has earned them more accolades

Several fans who have followed their works over the years thronged their comment section with words of encouragement

Sensational content creators, Ikorodu Bois, have received a standing ovation from members of the online community following their latest music video remake.

The boys who have impressed many with their remakes in the past took things to an entirely different level with their latest project.

Ikorodu Bois impress as they recreate own version of Wizkid's Essence music video. Photo: @ikorodu_bois

Ikorodu Bois jumped on the much-loved music video for Wizkid’s Essence song. The boys took turns to recreate different scenes in the video and many were left in awe of their creativity, dedication and hard work.

The remake comes several months after the official release of the music video. It, however, comes at a time when Wizkid is gearing up for the release of the deluxe version of his Made in Lagos (MIL).

In addition, the video has also been released at a time when accolades are still pouring in for the song following a remix that features American star, Justin Bieber.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians shower praises on Ikorodu Bois

The boys have no doubt received immense support from Nigerians on social media but it appears the Wizkid remake struck a new chord in the hearts of their fans.

Read some of the comments on the page below:

iam_dubic said:

"This Guy looks so much like wizkid....Nice Work Guys."

lekan_kingkong said:

"My teeth could not close back. Thank you guys for giving us pure joy on a steady. I love you all."

authenticmuy said:

"This energy ! You are great guys."

djbaroda said:

"You guys are simply amazing."

ronshane_.1 said:

"Who be that one wey don loss some teeth ... Much creativity abeg."

amujirivitalis said:

"Una deserve award abeg."

bigbrofullcurrent said:

"This one choke.... I don't like decimal but You guys are always on point."

Ikorodu Bois receive special recognition

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Ikorodu Bois were more than excited to have been honoured as the ‘force of virality’ at the TrendsUp Awards.

The group took to their Instagram page with a photo showing their official award plaque.

Fans and supporters in the online community flooded their comment section with more congratulatory messages.

