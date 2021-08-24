Wizkid has gotten his fans and music lovers happy after releasing the official tracklist for his new project

The singer has three news songs on the deluxe edition of his MIL album and a collaboration with fast-rising star Buju

Fans on social media have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the project which is expected to drop on Friday

Nigerian music star Wizkid has finally shared the official tracklist for the deluxe edition of his Made in Lagos (MIL) album to the delight of his fans and music lovers.

The Essence singer is known to play on the emotions of his fans by teasing them on social media and even delaying release dates that have been initially announced.

Wizkid posts MIL deluxe edition tracklist. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, Wizkid appears to be keeping to his words this time around as he posted artwork for the tracklist on his Instastory channel.

The deluxe version of the album features three new songs Anoti, Steady and Mood; which is a collaboration with fast-rising star, Buju.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

MIL deluxe edition also features the Nigerian singer’s remix of Essence with American star Justin Bieber.

The new project is expected to hit digital music stores on Friday, August 27.

Check out the tracklist below:

Fans react

Some fans had different things to say about the tracklist. Many also seemed disappointed that the much-anticipated track with Bella Shmurda wasn't on the tracklist.

Read comments below:

reelstanlee042 said:

"Buju!!!!"

itz_mozilla_ said:

"Anoti sounds like already."

mrlilgaga said:

"So bella no dey."

thisismichealjoseph said:

_t3mmie ut the song with Bella tho ?"

_t3mmie said:

"I no see Bella Shmurda ."

azim_tomiwa said:

"Anoti and Steady go mad."

Wizkid performs for free in London

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid decided to give back to the people who believed in him when he started performing on stage in London.

The father of three was spotted in the midst of an excited crowd as they popped champagne in a dimly lit club.

The Essence crooner reportedly spent hours with the crowd, making them feel like they had their own concert

Source: Legit