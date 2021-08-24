The embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said he remains unshaken by any court injunction

A high court sitting in Port Harcourt had on Monday, August 23, asked Secondus not to parade himself as the chairman of the party

The mass defection of some governors and chieftains of the party pitched Secondus against the leadership of the PDP

FCT, Abuja - Hours after his suspension as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a Rivers high court, Prince Uche Secondus, has finally reacted.

The News reports that the embattled chairman said he is not afraid of the court injunction barring him from parading himself as chairman of the opposition party.

Prince Uche Secondus has declared that he is not afraid of any court injunction.

Legit.ng gathered that Secondus's media adviser, Ike Abonyi, told the newspaper in a WhatsApp message late night on Monday, August 23, that his principal would defend himself in court.

Secondus is ready to seek redress in court of law

The terse WhatsApp message according to the report read:

“The media office of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been inundated with calls from media houses on a press statement sent to newsrooms by one Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant, media to the Rivers state governor, Bar Nyesom Wike announcing that court restrains Secondus from parading himself as national chairman, member of the PDP.

“If Secondus and the party are taken to court, they will defend themselves. The PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court. This party is a child of history, owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes.”

Court sacks Secondus as national chairman of PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Prince Uche Secondus was suspended as the national chairman of the PDP on Monday, August 23.

It was reported that a Rivers high court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 23, granted an order of interim injunction stopping Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

The order was made following a suit filed against Secondus and the PDP by some members of the party identified as Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha.

According to the report, the order, which was granted on Monday, August 23, by Justice O. Gbasah, directed Secondus to stop parading himself as a member of the PDP (the second defendant).

Former PDP governors, others lobby to produce Secondus’ successor

In a related report, the former governors on the platform of the PDP reportedly lobby for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

The ex-PDP governors take the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue. The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

