A high court sitting in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state, has suspended Prince Uche Secondus

The court barred Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP, or holds any meeting in that capacity

Some high ranking members of the PDP including governors have asked Secondus to resign over mass defection that hit the party recently

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Prince Uche Secondus has been suspended as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nation reports that a Rivers high court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 23, granted an order of interim injunction stopping Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

A high court sitting in Rivers state has sacked Secondus as national chairman of PDP. Credit: PDP.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the order was made following a suit filed against Secondus and the PDP by some members of the party identified as Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha.

According to the report, the order, which was granted on Monday, August 23, by Justice O. Gbasah, directed Secondus to stop parading himself as a member of the PDP (the second defendant).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Justice Gbasah further restrained Secondus from attending or presiding over any meeting of the PDP or any committee of the party at ward, local government or state government.

The News also reports that the court barred Secondus from calling for any ward, local government or sate congress or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of the PDP whatsoever while on suspension as a member of PDP.

The court ordered that Secondus would remain suspended pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Gbasah also made an order granting leave to serve by substituted means the originating summons, motion on notice and all subsequent processes on Secondus by pasting same on the gate of his residence at No 1 William Jumbo Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt and by publication in a newspaper.

The court also ordered the PDP to be served by substituted means.

The judge said:

“That an order be made and is hereby made granting leave for the commencement of this suit during the 2021 annual vacation of the High Court of Rivers State.

“That order of interim injunction is granted restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from parading himself as a member of the second defendant (PDP) or National Chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of national chairman of the second defendant."

Former PDP governors, others lobby to produce Secondus’ successor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that former governors on the platform of the PDP reportedly lobby for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks.

It was reported that the ex-PDP governors take the step as preparations for the party's national convention continue.

The former governors also proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

Source: Legit