Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, is unarguably one of the top Instagram fashion influencers and it's not hard to see why as a trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

However, the Pepper Dem winner is consistent with one type of style and that is the 'hot girl vibe'. If she isn't flaunting her curves, best believe she is 'tensioning' her fans with a risque front view of her endowments.

Well, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when the reality star switched things up fashion-wise. As part of the celebrities who attended weddings over the weekend, Mercy stunned fans in a silver dress with studded corset detailing.

Rather than go for the conventional gele headgear, the beautiful star let her short bob hair fyl pretty and complemented the look with a coordinating mini purse.

Check the look out below:

The reality star rocked a gorgeous outfit for a wedding. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

