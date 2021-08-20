Psychedelic prints are widely in vogue this season and there isn't a better time to jump on the trend than now. Whether you want to take baby steps or go all in, there's a piece for you.

Back in the days, tie-dye prints popularly known in Nigeria as Adire, were mostly restricted to church or wedding looks, these days, many clothing brands have created pieces that people can incorporate in their everyday lifestyle.

Tie/dye is back in vogue. Photo credit: @tazt0pia

While this fashion was restricted to older people, these days, adire fashion can be rocked by fashion enthusiasts in all age groups.

Another beautiful thing about adire is that a lot of clothing brands are going for subtler and monochromatic versions as opposed to the rainbow-coloured adire of the old.

These types are easier to rock as they can be toned down with no hassles.

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered some looks by celebrities rocking adire.

Check out nine looks below:

1. Ozinna

The billionaire daughter and businesswoman rocked a two-piece adire suit with minimal jewelry and a simple pair of sandal heels.

2. Sharon Ooja

Short outfits are fun to rock and what better way to jump on the adire trend slowly than to rock an easy two-piece look comprising of a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of shorts like Sharon.

3. Mercy Eke

Keep things hot and sexy in this form-fitting ensemble.

4. Tacha

This skirt has been quite a hot number for a while now. You can either go for this midi look or opt for a mini skirt in the same design.

5. Chioma Goodhair

If you're one for the drama, this Chioma's ensemble is the right choice for you. For this look, go for statement piece jewelry just like the fashion enthusiast.

6. Lola OJ

Keep things casual with a classic tee. For this piece, you can opt for a multi-print t-shirt and pair it with plain bottoms.

7. Lisa Folawiyo

By now, it is no news that adire and ankara work pretty well together. Lisa's maxi dress look is the perfect example and we are totally here for it.

8. Omawumi

This is unarguably one of the easiest pieces to rock in adire prints. Monochromatic adires are perfect for this look which one can rock with heels, flat sandals or you can add a bit of funk and go for sneakers.

9. Erica Nlewedim

Remember what we said about mixing adire and ankara. The harmony that these colours created in her two-piece pantsuits is just heavenly. Don't even get us started on the jewelry!

