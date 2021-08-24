Popular Nigerian comedian, AY clocked 50 on August 19 and he was well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

Ahead of his big party to mark the occasion on Thursday, August 26, he hosted his rich Igbo friends in his big mansion

Former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, Obi Cubana and other notable men turned up in their rides to celebrate with him

Nigerian comedian, AY recently got people talking on social media after he showed off his vast connection with some of Nigeria's biggest Igbo men.

AY clocked 50 on August 19 and will be throwing a big party on August 26 but before that decided to host his Igbo friends.

AY hosts rich Igbo men Photo credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Rich Men party with AY

The comedian pulled his strings and managed to get influential and rich Igbo men such as Obi Cubana, ex-governor Orji Uzor Kalu to show up at his house on their expensive rides.

Sharing the video of the event on his page, some of his colleagues such as IK Ogbonna, Zubby Michael, Kcee were spotted in the video.

The video captured the moment Obi Cubana and Orji Uzor Kalu arrived at the comedian's house.

The ex-governor gave a speech where he prayed for AY and pledged to show up fully on the 26th.

There was enough to eat and drink in the tastefully furnished sitting room as guests helped themselves to sumptuous looking meals.

"Now I can't wait for the big 50th party on Thursday August 26th. Many thanks to @oukgram for coming to celebrate with me, alongside my igbo brothers in Lagos. cc: @obi_cubana @kcee @vintagedeluxeinteriors @zubbymichael @iklead @ikogbonna"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on AY's post below:

Nwabudikejay:

"I need to understand this Igbo connection."

Officialppaul:

"You have contributed immensely in the growth of entertainment in this country, Thank you so much for putting smile on our faces and a big 50th birthday to you bros."

Likemindsband_:

"Da*mn da*mn person need some teachings on how to keep this kind of relationship."

Dianopolo:

"Friendship of value Amazing, happy birthday."

Tosinodimayo:

"Watching this video made me smile. “if you want to know you have made it in life, check the people around you”

