Media personality Stephanie Coker has massively celebrated her husband on the occasion of his 50th birthday ceremony

The doting wife displayed her husband’s pictures on several electronic billboards in different parts of the city of Lagos

According to Stephanie, the gift came to mind as there’s almost nothing to give a man who already has it all in life

Media personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun massively celebrated her husband, David, who clocked a new age on Wednesday, August 18.

Stephanie shared a video post on her Instagram page showing the massive surprise she pulled in celebration of her partner.

Stephanie Coker displays hubby's photos on billboards as he clocks 50. Photo: @stephaniecoker

The clip which was accompanied by Wurld’s Show You Off song captured about four electronic billboards in different parts of Lagos that had massive spreads of the celebrant’s photos.

According to the doting wife, going all out for her husband seemed to be the perfect gift for a man who already has it all in life.

The clip was also accompanied with a short note Stephanie penned to her dearly beloved partner.

Stephanie wrote:

"Happy birthday to my soulmate, my one true love. I am so proud of the man that you have become. Here’s to many more years of God’s blessings and new heights. My incoming senator. Level 5! 50 never looked so good!"

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Stephanie

Shortly after the post went live on Stephanie’s IG page, fans and industry colleagues flooded her comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.

Read some of their comments below:

lolamaja said:

"Happy Birthday."

onyiibekeh said:

"Best in romance."

dryeni_ said:

"50 where?!’ Aww! Happy Birthday to him! This is an amazing gift."

lamiphillipsworld said:

"Awww major.. happy birthday Stephanie’s boo."

sisi_exclusive_fabrics said:

ozinna ko Stephanie at 50! Ola baba ariella. Levels to this thing! Many more years in good health."

ozinna said:

"Levels to this thing Happy Birthday to your husband."

Stephanie Coker and hubby bag chieftaincy titles in Owu Kingdom

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the media personality took to social media sharing an important update with her fans and followers.

Stephanie disclosed that she and her hubby, David, are going to bag different chieftaincy titles in Owu Kingdom.

She wrote:

"I am so happy to announce that tomorrow, my exceptional husband @daderinokun will be installed as the Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom and I, Yèyé Akinruiyiwa by the Olowu of Owu Kingdom."

