Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has urged the judiciary to protect its integrity as the country moves toward the 2027 general elections.

She said public confidence in the courts would be critical to national stability during the electoral season.

The Chief Justice said the courts would again be required to serve as a balancing force in the democratic process.

She noted that disputes arising before elections often carry political tension and must be resolved in ways that promote order and fairness.

CJN Kekere-Ekun calls for judicial stability

Justice Kekere-Ekun spoke on Monday, December 15, at the opening of the 2025 and 2026 legal year of the Federal High Court in Abuja, alongside the court’s 41st judges’ conference. She said election cases demand careful handling because of their impact on public trust and social peace.

She warned that inconsistent rulings and delays could deepen uncertainty during sensitive political periods. According to her, the judiciary must act within the law while remaining conscious of its responsibility to the wider society.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 general elections, the judiciary will once again be called upon to play a stabilising national role.

“Election-related disputes must be handled with discipline, consistency, and strict adherence to constitutional and statutory timelines. The nation looks to the courts for clarity and balance at such critical moments,” she said.

CJN Kekere-Ekun pushes for digital court processes

The Chief Justice also called for improved court administration through the centralisation and digitisation of judicial information. She said modern systems would reduce confusion in court processes and improve access to accurate information.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said digitisation would prevent disorderly posting of notices and ensure that judges, lawyers, litigants, and the public receive uniform updates. She added that clearer systems would also enhance efficiency and professionalism within the courts.

“These systems promote dignity, efficiency, accessibility, and institutional coherence, which are values that must define the modern Nigerian judiciary,” she said.

She concluded by urging judicial officers to uphold these standards as the courts prepare for the demands that often accompany election cycles.

Source: Legit.ng