President Muhammadu Buhari's government has paid N6.2 billion for cattle ranching in Katsina state

The ranch development projects is expected to check clashes between farmers and herders in the country

According to Governor Masari, the project involves the construction of feeder roads, slaughterhouses, solar-powered boreholes and police stations on ranches

In what will excite many people in Katsina, the federal government has fulfilled its promise and has paid the sum of N6.25 billion to the state for ranch development projects, Premium Times reports.

The good news was delivered by the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari.

The ranch project is intended to check clashes between farmers and herders.

Katsina state has received N6.2 billion from Nigerian government for cattle Ranching. Photo: Aminu Masari

The governor disclosed this while delivering a lecture on governance, security and sustainable development in Africa, at the National Institute of Security Studies, in Abuja, on Monday, August 23.

He said:

“Distinguished participants, let me confirm to you that the N6.25 billion promised to Katsina State government by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Ranch Development Project is now in the state government account."

According to him, the project involves the construction of feeder roads, slaughterhouses, solar-powered boreholes and police stations on ranches.

Mr Masari said it also includes rehabilitation of existing infrastructure such as dams, schools, dispensaries, veterinary clinics, stock routes and pasture development.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on Thursday, February 11 said it had reached a consensus on the need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night, and underage grazing in the country.

The NGF's resolution was contained in a communique signed by its chairman and Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

In the communique seen by Legit.ng, governors were encouraged to put in place systems to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and ranching in the country.

Reasons for herders/farmers crisis in Nigeria

Senator Francis Fadahunsi has declared that the unhindered cattle movement in Nigeria is responsible for the herders/farmers crisis in the country.

The senator who represents Osun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly made the comment while speaking to selected journalists recently in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The lawmaker also declared his support for those calling for legislation that would stop the movement of cattle across the country.

