A Nigerian lady who encountered snakes at her home has shared a video speaking about the signs made her call snake hunters

In a video, she narrated her experience with the snakes and how they were fished out by the snake hunters that were called

Massive reactions trailed her post on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's encounter with snakes at her home has sparked reactions on social media after she shared her experience on TikTok.

She narrated how she was prompted to call snake hunters after her domestic helper spotted a snake in her room.

Lady shares her encounter with snakes at her house. Photo credit: @faith.amasa/TikTok, kristianbell/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks on signs of snake presence

Her help had initially informed her about seeing a snake, causing her to rush out of the house with her children, scolding the helper for not raising an alarm sooner.

The incident led to a search for snake hunters, who eventually discovered a large snake in the compound.

The lady described the reptile as being taller than she was, making it the biggest snake she had ever seen.

Further investigations revealed more snakes in the area, including in neighbouring houses.

The snake hunters, who were based in Nyanya, Abuja, were said to have caught several snakes, including some found in the lady's compound and in a neighbour's ceiling.

The lady identified as @mrs_ogwuche on TikTok expressed her gratitude that the snakes were finally removed, saying she had been living in fear.

Speaking further, the lady used her platform to shed light on the signs that indicate the presence of snakes in a house.

She noted that snakes do not just hide, they move around, and someone is likely to spot them if they are observant.

She also warned that seeing baby snakes or shed skins around the house could be indicative of a larger problem.

Lady discovers that snakes are present at her house, shares signs she saw. Photo credit: @faith.amasa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said in part:

"So I've been getting this particular question a lot about why I called snake hunters and people asking how do you know that a snake is in your house. So I will just quickly do a story time of why we called for them. The truth is, if you have snakes in your house, you will see signs, snakes don't just hide, they move around, and somebody must have seen them one day, except if you are not very observant. Somebody would have seen something, like you will feel it in your guts that there are snakes in this house, right? You will see baby snakes around. Anytime you begin to see small green snake, the snake's mother is somewhere there too."

Reactions as lady speaks about snakes

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@justrobz said:

"Can we discuss something else this reptiles story is traumatizing. So many of us struggling to live in our houses."

@Elnas Vogue said:

"God saves us from a lot we don’t even know. I have been with a snake in my room for over two weeks without me knowing and am living alone. The first time I saw it was when I was looking for what to wear to the market, I was opening my cloth pallet one by one to choose the one I will wear, immediately I opened the third, the snake moved immediately, I didn’t see it well so I wasn’t sure, but my instinct told me, Since I wasn’t sure of what I saw I brushed it off and continued with what I was looking for. Me seeing it again was in my kitchen after two weeks of noticing it in my room. God really saved me even when I didn’t know am in a great danger. I can’t thank Him enough."

@Grace added:

"My uncle once say he is smelling snake I was like dem dey smell snake, not until my mum friend came to greet and she said she is perceiving snake, to God we saw snake in the parlor while she was still there, ejoor how dem dey perceive am."

@machiavelli2251 added:

"Since 4 days now I never sleep na every black cord wey I see for ground inside house dey fear me."

See the post below:

Man speaks about sister who was killed by snake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grieving brother of the late Ifunanya Nwangene shared an emotional post regarding the death of his sister.

In the post, he shared the painful last moments he shared with his sister after she was bitten by a snake at her house.

Source: Legit.ng