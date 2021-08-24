Some lawmakers in Katsina state are not happy with the situation of things in respect to security in the state

As a result of this, they openly lamented the insecurity situation, with two of them weeping profusely

The lawmakers consequently urged security forces in the country to do more in stopping the menace

The sorry state of insecurity in Nigeria overcame two lawmakers in Katsina state who broke down in tears at a plenary deliberating over the issue of insecurity afflicting many local government areas of the state, Punch Newspaper reports.

The two Katsina State House of Assembly members on Monday burst into tears are Alhaji Haruna Goma, representing Dandume constituency and Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, representing Funtua constituency.

Katsina lawmakers are not happy with the state of security in their local governments. Photo: Nigeria Army.

According to Goma, about 11 persons were killed in two communities of Dandume, while many were abducted recently.

On his part, Mohammed narrated how for the past 40 days, bandits attacked their communities daily, killing scores and kidnapping many.

Also, the lawmaker representing Katsina constituency said the insecurity challenge was beyond imagination, as about 32 out of the 34 LGAs in the state were now affected, adding that even within Katsina metropolis, people were being kidnapped.

