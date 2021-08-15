A major humanitarian crisis is brewing in Nigeria's northwest region as authorities fail to put an end to banditry

Armed bandits continue to sack villages and rural communities in the region as security agencies struggle to stop the recurrent wave of attacks

Locals in the areas affected are now moving en-masse to neighboring Niger Republic to seek safety and shelter

Sokoto - Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that over 50,000 residents of 17 communities in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state have relocated to the Niger Republic due to incessant bandits’ attacks.

According to the report, the information was disclosed by the member representing Sabon Birni North constituency at the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha Boza.

Boza said the villagers are currently taking refuge at Tudun Sunnah village, Gidan Runji local government in Maradi state of Niger Republic.

His words:

“Our people are being killed every day. So far, we have counted over 50,000 of them taking refuge in the Niger Republic.”

He further accused Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of showing enough concern for the plight of his people, adding that efforts to reach the state governor have been difficult.

The lawmaker also lamented joining politics, saying he burden he bears as the representative of the people makes him feel guilty.

Five Niger Republic soldiers killed in Katsina

In neighbouring Katsina, suspected armed bandits launched a daring attack in Jibia local government area of the northwest state.

The criminals killed seven Nigerien soldiers after the troops trailed bandits that rustled animals and crossed over to the Nigerian side of the border.

An eyewitness said that since the attack on Monday, August 16, some of the soldiers have not been accounted for.

Katsina governor asks residents to fight back

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state had earlier called on people in areas prone to banditry to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the bandits.

The governor said it was morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

Governor Masari added that it was better for the people to acquire arms than to pay huge sums of monies to criminals as ransom.

