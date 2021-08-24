Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is a year older today, August 24 and she has taken to social media to celebrate

The mum of two who is full of gratitude to God shared a gorgeous photo specially taken for the occasion

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the filmmaker on her page as fans and colleagues celebrate her new age

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello has been lovingly celebrated by Nigerians as she turns a new age today, August 24.

The mum of two who had celebrated her 5th wedding anniversary with hubby, JJC Skillz just a day before shared a photo specially taken for the joyous occasion.

Nigerians celebrate Funke Akindele on her birthday

Source: Instagram

The birthday girl who was all smiles in the photo, donned a blue embellished gown which had ruffles from the hips to the final length stop.

The actress finished off the look with subtle jewellery and wine hair.

The mum of two simply captioned the post with:

"+1. All glory be to God!!!"

Nigerians celebrate Funke Akindele

Dayoamusa:

"Happy Birthday."

Bobrisky222:

"Happy birthday sis."

Abimbolacraig:

"Happy birthday sis! God bless you now and always."

Folagade_banks:

"Happy birthday to mama! Your talent is such a great thing to witness in our generation! You are a boss woman!"

Kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday mama."

Lillyafe:

"Happy birthday Aunty funke, wishing you llnp"

Misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday legend. More years ahead."

Lyfdramah:

"Happy birthday to you ma’am. You are special and will always be."

Funke Akindele talks about low times

In an interview with media personality, Chude, the actress talked about some of the lowest points in her life, and how she refused to let them break her.

Social media went wild in April 2020 after the actress was arrested for throwing a house party in celebration of her hubby's birthday.

Akindele disclosed that when she was asked to write her statement, she wished out loud that she would just die on the spot so that the shame would be over.

She took back that statement almost immediately and consoled herself with the fact that every hard time shall pass.

