Nollywood’s Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have inspired members of the online community with their love story

The celebrity husband and wife shared beautiful pictures on Instagram as they celebrate the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary

Fans, industry colleagues who have followed their relationship over the years flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and this is exactly how Nollywood’s Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are making many people feel at the moment.

The colleagues turned husband and wife are celebrating five years of being married to each other.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz celebrate 5th wedding anniversary. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

In the mood of celebration, they took to their respective Instagram pages with lovely posts dedicated to each other.

Funke and JJC also posted a photo that appeared to have been specially taken to mark the occasion. Both husband and wife rocked a similar outfit which was also in the same colour.

Sharing the photo on her page, Funke wrote:

"Thank you Lord!! Happy 5th wedding Anniversary to us my darling husband @jjcskillz. I love you BolarindeThanks for all you do for us. May we live longer together in good health and wealth."

Similarly, JJC posted the same photo and others from their wedding ceremony years ago. He accompanied the pictures with a note in which he applauded his decision to get married to the Nollywood star.

He wrote:

"My best decision was to finally settle down with my friend @funkejenifaakindele now my everything. Against all odds we are stronger than ever I look forward to the rest of our journey."

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Funke and JJC

Many who have followed the love story of the two over the years flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages.

moabudu said:

"Beautiful my darling ❤️❤️❤️. The biggest congratulations. Much love always."

gbemioo said:

"Happy Anniversary to the Bello’s !"

mercyjohnsonokojie said:

"Awesome...Happy Wedding Anniversary Queen."

common_sense_sisters said:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you both We wish you many more years."

