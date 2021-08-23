The police in Delta state have been asked to deal with members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

This is the position the inspector general of police, Usman Baba Alkali, on Monday, August 23 in Asaba

Going further, he promised that bullet-proof vests, teargas canisters, helmets and others would be provided

A message has been sent to the police in Delta state. The message was sent by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

He charged the Delta State Police Command to go tough on criminals and members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in the state, Punch Newspaper reports.

He stated this on Monday, August 23, during the familarisation visit to the state police command in Asaba.

Delta police have been asked to deal decisively with IPOB members. Photo: Nigeria police.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“If you are able to work in Delta, you can work in any part of Nigeria. That’s why we are creating more areas command, divisions to bring police nearer to the people.

“You are trying your best but your best is not good enough. Anything that happen in Anambra State will affect Delta State especially the Asaba.

“That is why you must prepare to deal with any criminal especially IPOB group. There are spills over agitation or demonstration from Onitsha to Asaba.

“Brace up to IPOB challenge because it is a proscribed organisation and treat them as such. It is unfortunate that #EndSARS started from Delta State.”

Meanwhile, he assured the command that bullet-proof vests, teargas canisters, helmets and others would be provided before Anambra election.

