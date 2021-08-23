The sit-at-home order ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continues to be observed by many residents in the southeast

After IPOB called off the order, many continues to stay at home on Mondays for fear of being caught up in an awkward situation

In the past, force has been used by the proscribed group to ensure people in the region stay indoors on Mondays

Owerri - The ever-bubbling Owerri streets were virtually empty on Monday, August 23 as residents stayed indoors across the southeast state of Imo.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that commercial vehicles to convey women to markets were nowhere to be found kept off while school children who began their junior West African examinations were stranded as they could not get vehicles to convey them to schools.

IPOB had ordered a sit-at-home order until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released, but later reversed it. Photo credit: Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

However, by noon, the situation had started loosening up as some commercial vehicles were seen plying their trade, but banks and commercial centres still remained shut.

Banks, schools, others remained shut

The Punch newspaper reports that customers were stranded as banks failed to open in the Imo state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This is even as markets, schools, eateries, shopping malls, and supermarkets also failed to open for the day.

The ever-busy government house roundabouts, Imo State University junction, Control Post junction, and warehouse roundabout were also deserted.

Apart from pharmacy shops that operated in full scale, businesses operated on a low key in the state capital.

Recall that the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) recently appealed to IPOB to call of the sit-at-home order.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

IPOB in crisis?

Meanwhile, there is apprehension within the ranks of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following the leadership vacuum created by the absence of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a recent newspaper report, Kanu’s continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), has caused a seeming leadership crisis in the organization.

Kanu was said to be fully in control and members, deputies and assistants took orders directly from him or his broadcasts on Radio Biafra, but with his detention, the direct-order link is said to be totally missing and members are now said to rely solely on messages passed through his lawyer.

Source: Legit