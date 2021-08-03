IPOB has been advised to discontinue its plans to shut down the southeast region on Mondays till Nnamdi Kanu is released

A youth group in the region says any attempt to sabotage the economy of the southeast by IPOB will amount to economic foolishness

The group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, noted that shelving the idea is best for the southeast now

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cease their planned Monday lockdown in the southeast region in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

IPOB had threatened to shut down the southeast economy due to Kanu's detention. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

Ibem also noted that the majority of Ndigbo depend on daily income to feed their families and dependent ones.

Part of the statement read:

“COSEYL urges the group to, in the interest of the southeast region, review its latest policy directive given the current harsh economic realities biting hard on not only Ndigbo but the entire nation at such an excruciating moment.

“Shutting down the region and economic activities thereof does nobody or group any good and is therefore not a win-win case at a time like this.

“While COSEYL is in support of the release of Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS custody to allow him to enjoy his rights and face his trial, it condemns the way Mazi Kanu, whom the federal government last month intercepted, was smuggled into Nigeria from Kenya against international laws and conventions.

“COSEYL calls on IPOB not to allow its activities to jeopardise the region in which case the goal of the group would amount to an own goal.”

Ibem also expressed concerns that the lockdown will endanger the youths of the zone when harsh operation is noted as seen in previous ones by the military is imposed in the zone.

Similarly, Osita Okechukwu, director-general of Voice of Nigeria, has opposed the plan by IPOB to impose a weekly lockdown in the southeast zone.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated that resorting to such a measure will be of no benefit to the residents of the region.

Okechukwu advised the secessionist group to rescind its threat and allow the rule of law to prevail in the trial of its leader.

In a related development, the Anambra police command and the state government have reacted to the sit-at-home threat of IPOB.

Both the government and police have assured citizens of protection, adding that measures have been put in place to ensure that the people would not be intimidated.

According to C-Don Adinuba, the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, the government has big plans to ensure that the people are safe.

