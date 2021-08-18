Governor Simon Lalong has given an order that anyone who rushes to bail suspects linking to attacks in the state, should be arrested

Lalong made this statement at an emergency meeting with stakeholders held on Tuesday, August 17, while reacting to the gruesome murder which occurred earlier in Jos

The governor stated further that anyone found culpable of the attack would be dealt with and victims will be well compensated

Plateau state, Jos- The governor of plateau state, Simon Lalong has directed that anyone who rushes to bail suspects linked to attacks in the state, will be arrested.

The Cable reports that the governor made this statement on Tuesday, August 17, during an emergency meeting on peace and security with stakeholders in Jos.

The meeting focused on the incident which occurred on Saturday, August 14, and other attacks in Bassa, Jos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas.

The Plateau state governor, has warned against anyone rushing to bail suspects found culpable of recent attacks in the state. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State

Expressing concern over the recent attack, Lalong said serious action would be taken against persons found culpable, while victims will receive compensation.

He said:

“The rush to bail suspects when arrested for investigation frustrates the efforts to find lasting solution to insecurity in plateau. Henceforth, people rushing to bail suspects will also be arrested.

“If you find them, arrest them. If people rush to bail them, arrest them.”

The governor alleged that some persons could be sponsors or accomplices to such crimes.

Vanguard report further indicate that the governor, also expressed concern over the misuse of social media platforms in spreading fake news, unsubstantiated videos and messages; saying such fake news only ignite further attacks.

Speaking further, Lalong said the meeting with the important stakeholders comprising of former governors, political leaders, traditional and community leaders was to seek their views on ways to end the cycle of violence in Plateau.

He added that insecurity, particularly in some LGAs, requires concerted efforts towards lasting peace.

