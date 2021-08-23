The All Progressives Congress (APC) is losing many of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state

This is partly due to the unresolved issues between the factions of Governor Oyetola and the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola

What has resulted from the APC's internal crisis in Osun is the regular defection of APC members to the PDP

Naturally, the defections spell a bad omen for the ruling party ahead of the Osun governorship election in 2022

It seems that the widening rift between the All Progressives Congress factions Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor Rauf Aregbesola is making a breakthrough for the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun.

In fact, many APC members have denounced their membership of the ruling party while joining the PDP, PM News reports.

Oyinlola believes the PDP will win the 2023 general elections

A chieftain of the PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who happens to be a former governor of the state, on Sunday, August 22, welcome the defectors during a reception ceremony held at the Odo-Otin local government area of Osun.

Oyinlola who was not only certain of PDP's victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election, declared that the party will win the 2023 general polls.

He, therefore, called on the ranks of the PDP to ensure that there is no internal crisis that will lead to disintegration.

Osun APC crisis deepens as Aregbesola’s faction alleges attack on leaders

Meanwhile, the Osun Progressive (TOP), a faction within the Osun state chapter of the APC, had alleged that some people within the party and government were planning to attack leaders of the faction.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, August 12 in Osogbo, the TOP Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, said the planned attack was a result of the group’s struggle to restructure and re-energise the party.

Adebiyi, however, said that the alleged plan has been reported to the security agencies for investigation and for other necessary steps.

Adebiyi said:

“We have informed relevant security agencies, who have assured us of taking steps to investigate the information and ensure the protection of the lives of the leadership and members of our caucus.”

In a swift reaction, the APC caretaker chairman in the state, Gboyega Famodun, said the allegation is baseless. Famodun, who spoke through his spokesman, Kola Olabisi, said the allegation should be disregarded, adding that it cannot be substantiated.

