The special adviser on drainage and water resources to the Lagos state governor, Joe Igbokwe, has condemned the activities of IPOB

The politician said the group is threatening the lives of those who do not agree with the philosophy that Biafra can be realised through arms struggle

Igbokwe warned that the actions of IPOB could lead to the destruction of the southeast region if the group is not checked

Lagos state - Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser on drainage and water resources to the Lagos state governor, has claimed that the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has threatened to kill him.

The politician made the claim in an open letter addressed to the inspector general of police and southeast governors via his official Facebook page.

Joe Igbokwe described IPOB and ESN members as bandits and children of hate. Photo: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

He said the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary arm of IPOB has banned him from visiting the southeast region of the country.

According to him:

''I am sure most of us would have seen the continuous threat to my life and the life of those of us who do not agree with the philosophy of IPOB and ESN bandits on Biafra agitation via armed struggle…

"…The bandits and Children of hate say they have banned me from coming to Igboland. The latest threat is that I should prepare to die. This is unacceptable in the 21st Century…’’

Igbokwe questioned why leaders and prominent people in Igbo land were not openly condemning the activities of the secessionists.

He pointed out that Chief Uwazurike struggled for Biafra without resorting to arms struggle like IPOB's leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The politician urged people from the southeast region to stop supporting the activities of IPOB, noting that they should not allow blind people to lead them into a pit.

Nnamdi Kanu's aides battle for control of IPOB

Meanwhile, a report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that there is apprehension within the ranks of IPOB following the leadership vacuum created by the absence of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the report, Kanu’s continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), has caused a seeming leadership crisis in the organization.

Kanu was said to be fully in control and members, deputies and assistants took orders directly from him or his broadcasts on Radio Biafra.

Source: Legit.ng