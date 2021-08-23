Ijeoma Olagunju, a beautiful and brilliant lady has been called to the bar as a lawyer after getting As in nearly every course

The young lady who was initially disappointed that she did not get a first-class later realized that only one course had 'betrayed' her

A lot of social media users have been celebrating Ijeoma especially because she shared a childhood picture of herself dressed as a lawyer

A young and brilliant Nigerian lady identified as Ijeoma Olagunju has attained her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer after she was recently called to the bar.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on her LinkedIn page, Ijeoma shared adorable pictures from her Call-To-Bar ceremony as well as a photo of herself in a lawyer's wig when she was only a young girl.

Her results

Although she graduated with a second-class upper, Ijeoma indicated that her disappointment of not getting first-class turned into pride when she saw her results.

Lady who wanted to be lawyer from childhood called to the bar Credit: LinkedIn, Ijeoma Olagunju

Source: UGC

"My reaction to the breakdown for me was even more surprising because I was more proud than sad at seeing my result. Proud of myself! And grateful", she said.

Congratulatory messages

After reading Ijeoma's powerful story, a lot of social media users expressed heartwarming reactions.

Below were some of them:

John Jia said:

"Barr Ijeoma, you are brilliant. But you did not say anything about the picture next to the result. Is it that you were not happy so you gave your silk to the child?"

Terry Eke said:

"Ijeoma OlagunjuGreat indeed! A lawyer made in heaven! May God help you to defend humanity and make God proud!"

Mujidat Abdulkareem said:

"Congratulations Ijeoma Olagunju .The fact is examination isn't a true test of knowledge and also Academic results isn't a determinant of how far someone we will go in live."

A Nigerian man was also called to bar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Obinna Okoronkwo, showed that the human capacity to achieve a lot is unimaginable.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 28, the young man posted photos of himself in a lawyer's uniform to celebrate his call to the bar.

Obinna said that whenever people ask him if he is a medical or law professional, he always tells them medico-legal.

Source: Legit