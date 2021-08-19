Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, has said that he is optimist that Nigeria would become great again

Abeokuta, Ogun - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed what he told the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus in his Abeokuta residence.

The Punch reports that Obasanjo said his heart was gladdened because the discussion between the duo centred on the development of Nigeria.

The national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus visited former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta. Credit: PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that the former president noted that said this in Abeokuta on Thursday, August 19, while addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Secondus.

Obasanjo, who described the meeting as unscheduled, stated that his doors would remain open to all and sundry by virtue of the position he occupied in the nation.

He said:

“One thing that Secondus told me that is sweet music in my ears is that although he was here as PDP chairman but that he had come to discuss the Nigeria situation.”

The ex-president also expressed optimism that Nigeria would still attain greater heights and occupy an enviable position in the comity of nations.

He, however, showed concern about the situation of the country, adding that the country’s development should be of paramount importance to anyone who loves the nation.

Obasanjo noted:

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be and may even degenerate if the right things are not done. Although the situation may be bad, it is not hopeless and not irredeemable.

“I am an incurable believer as far as Nigeria’s destiny is concerned. All we need to do is to join hands together to build a common front and forge ahead. I am sure Nigeria will still be better and be great."

He urged Secondus to ensure that his love for Nigeria was not sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics.

The elder statesman stated:

“Where it is necessary to wear the party cap, wear it; but where you need to wear the Nigerian leadership cap, please wear it."

In his response, Secondus described Obasanjo as a global citizen who is vast on issues relating to nation-building.

He confirmed that his discussion with Obasanjo was centred on Nigeria, adding that, “we need the advice of elders to move the nation forward.”

According to him, politicians could only practise politics conveniently in a peaceful environment.

He added:

“I am happy about this visit because our elder statesman has rekindled our hope in Nigeria and we are going out with a renewed hope about Nigeria.”

