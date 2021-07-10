Yul Edochie has listed several of his achievements as a young man as he deepens his campaign to be the president of Nigeria

The Nollywood actor noted that he wanted to be the governor of his state at 35 and now president of the country by 41 years old if he wins in 2023

Yul seized the opportunity to berate people spreading the rumour that he impregnated actress Judy Austin, he told them that they ignore relevant issues and focus on frivolities

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has responded to the widespread rumour making the rounds that he put in the family way his colleague, Judy Austin.

Yul demands that his critics should rather concentrate on his several other achievements and leave his private life alone.

In a statement that looked like killing two birds with one stone, a campaign for his presidential ambition and a response to the impregnating drama, the actor listed several of his achievements as an actor and also a young politician.

Yul Edochie warns people to focus on his achievements and leave his private life alone. Photo: Yul Edochie/Judy Austin

Yul noted that though he followed his father Pete Edochie's footsteps and became an actor, he never rode on his dad's back to be successful as he is today.

"YUL EDOCHIE. A young man who never relied on his father’s name but worked extremely hard to build his own name. A young man who came into Nollywood and took it to greater heights with his outstanding performances.

On the pregnancy rumour Yul Edochie said:

"They are busy discussing my private life which is not their business. But I’m not surprised.

That has always been one of our major problems in Nigeria, always ignoring relevant issues and focusing on frivolities.

People who have never acknowledged my contributions to nation-building are quick to discuss my private life all in a bid to bring me down. Well, sorry to disappoint you, you can’t bring me down. God lifted me, designed and equipped me for a divine purpose on earth."

He further admonished his detractors that they should also spend quality time to support his 2023 presidential ambition."

"So while you are busy discussing my private life, please can you also use some percentage of that time to support my 2023 Presidential ambition. Together we can save our country."

Yul Edochie declares presidential ambition

Legit.ng had previously reported that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, expressed his ambition to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

The actor has not failed to remind people from time to time and has even listed some of the things he will put in place when he gets into office.

Edochie shared a campaign poster and appealed to Nigerians to give him a chance.

