Grammy award-winning artiste, Wizkid is fast becoming a favourite on the international music scene

Popular celebrities and public figures like Kevin Hart, Jesse Lingard and Kylie Jenner have been spotted vibing to some of Wizkid's music

Model and another Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner recently took to her Instagram story to share her playlist as she listened to True Love

Wizkid doesn't call himself Big Wiz for the sake of it, as he is currently the Nigerian singer making waves in the international community.

Ever since his Made in Lagos album dropped, he has been taking over charts, breaking records and taking over playlists around the world.

Kendall is a Wizkid fan Photo credit: @kendalljenner/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

International celebrities such as Kevin Hart and one of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner have been spotted listening to Essence, off the MIL album.

Another Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner has also jumped on the Wizkid vibe and this might be due to his recent collaboration with Justin Bieber.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Kendall shared a screenshot of her player which displayed the song she was listening to as Wizkid's True Love off the Made in Lagos album still.

See the post below:

Kendall Jenner listens to Wiakid Photo credit: @kendalljenner

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Check out the different reactions sighted on social media below:

Sheis_stephh:

"Wahala be like Essence, pls I still Stan OBO."

Only_1_miller:

"Rubbish song, I can’t play it on my phone."

Evve__lynn:

"Biggest thing!!"

Itz_raymaaly:

"The song won a lot of hearts, but still who Dey breeeeeet??"

Sizmicey:

"Best album in Africa!!"

Oritooke_bby:

"No be only the song guyyyy, wizkid himself is the biggest."

Symply_beee:

"The song “ essence “ drew people’s attention to the whole album."

Footballer Jesse Lingard sings Wizkid's verse on Essence

It is safe to say Wizkid’s Essence song featuring Tems is the biggest recording on his Made in Lagos (MIL) album, following the amount of recognition that has thronged the single.

Fans of the music superstar couldn’t keep calm after Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard, was spotted vibing to the song.

Lingard was spotted outside his place of residence in a video posted on his official Snapchat page, as he mouthed the lyrics of the song.

Source: Legit.ng