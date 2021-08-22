The Big Brother Naija housemates had their fourth Saturday Night party in the house and it was fun-filled

Official photos from the event have been shared online and it captures beautiful moments of the housemates having fun

This party comes days after two female housemates, Princess and Arin were evicted from the show

August 21, 2021 was yet another night of excitement at the Shine Ya Eyes house as the Big Brother Naija housemates got to boogie down at their fourth Saturday Night party.

The housemates danced the night away. Photo credit: BBNaija Media Guide

Source: UGC

Ankara-themed party

All 20 housemates gathered in the party lounge to dance the night away courtesy of DJ Sose who served hot tunes for the already hyped-up housemates to groove to.

The party which was ankara-themed saw each housemate serving looks in different ankara styles that suited their personal sense of style.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While Maria stunned in an off-shoulder dress with a fedora hat, Liquorose brought the heat in an extremely cropped top with a pair of pants.

Angel came through in a blazer which she paired with what appeared to be a tulle skirt.

Housemates looked stylish in their ankara ensembles. Photo credit: BBNaija Media Guide

Source: UGC

Dishing out dance moves

As usual, housemates surprised viewers with their alter egos on the dance floors, giving fans bold and sultry dance moves that most definitely left many jaws hanging.

The night was full of fun so much that Pere and Whitemoney were sighted having a during together as they grooved.

This is their fourth Saturday party in the house. Photo credit: BBNaija Media Guide

Source: UGC

Male housemates rock new hairdos

Some funny videos shared on the Instagram pages of Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Whitemoney and Sammie, have shown that they are having fun.

The men recently partook in a recent task that saw them wearing female hairs on their heads.

While Whitemoney was donned in a black straight wig, Sammie was spotted wearing a braided wig.

Broda Shaggy on Pere

Popular comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, otherwise known as Broda Shaggi, has joined the league of celebrities who have been clamping down on BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate Pere.

Pere recorded himself in the bad book of people following his confrontation with Whitemoney on Monday, August 16.

Airing his thoughts on the matter, Broda Shaggi noted that although he’s disappointed in Pere’s confrontation with Whitemoney, there were other female housemates who did a similar thing in the past editions of the reality TV show.

Source: Legit