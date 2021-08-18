BBNaija housemates Whitemoney and Sammie recently got Nigerians laughing on social media

The Shine Ya Eyes housemates were spotted in female hairs as they decided to play the roles of popular crossdressers

While Whitemoney acted like Bobrisky, Sammie took the role of James Brown as the men pretended to fight

Some funny videos shared on the Instagram pages of Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Whitemoney and Sammie, have shown that they are having fun.

The men recently partook in a recent task that saw them wearing female hairs on their heads.

BBNaija Sammie and Whitemoney spotted in female hairs. Photos: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney and Sammie donned in female hairs

While Whitemoney was donned in a black straight wig, Sammie was spotted wearing a braided wig.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The men seemed to enter into the character of popular crossdressers Bobrisky and James Brown as they gave their colleagues a show.

Whitemoney and Sammie pretended to be having a fight as they exchanged words while acting like the crossdressers. While Whitemoney assumed the place of Bobrisky, Sammie took the role of James Brown.

Watch the video below:

Swipe left to see more:

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about the men's display.

oghenekaroitene:

"Just look at these beauties."

patienceyisa:

"Haha hahahahah. He looks very good with that wig on."

oghenekaroitene:

"Wahala for who find them trouble. Na hot soup you go find yourself."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Mazi eh."

your._.mum:

"The way guys usually switch characters immediately they put on wigs or the smallest make-up is just so funny."

real042sf:

"Princess sammie, this handler no well."

Pere talks about Whitemoney

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pere shared his own side of the story on his issue with Whitemoney.

Clarifying insinuations that he bullied Whitemoney during the confrontation that led to the outburst, Pere explained that he didn’t bully him.

Pere revealed that he suspected Whitemoney to have said something demeaning and disrespectful about him, which necessitated the confrontation.

According to Pere, his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house thought he was trying to remove his belt to wipe Whitemoney during the confrontation, which he said was not his intention.

The former Head of House, during the diary session, maintained that Whitemoney is faking his personality and he feels intimidated around him.

Source: Legit