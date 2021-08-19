Comedian Broda Shaggi expressed his disappointment in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere for confronting Whitemoney

Questing how someone like Pere would look down on Whitemoney, Broda Shaggi noted that the confrontation was unruly

The humour merchant, however, said past female housemates of the show have done a similar thing and they didn’t get as much criticism as Pere is getting

Popular comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, otherwise known as Broda Shaggi, has joined the league of celebrities who have been clamping down on BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate Pere.

Pere recorded himself in the bad book of people following his confrontation with Whitemoney on Monday, August 16.

The drama between the duo started when Whitemoney whispered something to Angel’s ear after a game.

Realising that Whitemoney quietly said something to Angel, Pere confronted him in what according to his critics looked unruly, as he queried the former on what he told the 21-year-old.

While Whitemoney was responding to Pere that he didn’t say anything about him to Angel as against what he suspected, the 35-year-old insisted that he wanted to know as he bent over to look him eyeball to eyeball.

The confrontation snowballed into a heated argument on social media, as fans and BBNaija viewers called for the sanctioning of Pere, saying he bullied Whitemoney.

Airing his thoughts on the matter, Broda Shaggi noted that although he’s disappointed in Pere’s confrontation with Whitemoney, there were other female housemates who did a similar thing in the past editions of the reality TV show.

Broda Shaggi said good or bad knows no gender, and critics should always show their opinions no matter the gender of their subjects.

Broda Shaggi’’s view of Pere’s confrontation with Whitemoney drew reactions from BBNaija fans and viewers who also expressed their opinions about it.

“Him comot belt like say na him slave him wan flog some people will say he was adjusting his belt but his intentions were clear.”

“He is trying to play Cee c and Tasha but e choke am.”

“Pls folks pere is not all bad. Let’s stop jumping on this pere trend, it’s a game. Who knows maybe this is his strategy.”

Cubana Chief Priest slams Pere for his bad behaviour

In related news, popular businessman Cubana Chief Priest slammed Pere for his behaviour in the BBNaija house.

Maintaining that he's not a big fan of Pere following his altercation with Whitemoney, Cubana Chief Priest reminded the former head of house that the Shine Ya Eye house doesn't belong to his dad.

He, however, noted that someone like Pere went for the reality TV show to hustle and not for any other thing.

