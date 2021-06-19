Another industrial dispute between ASUU and the federal government may occur if the demands of the lecturers are not met

The union has issued a statement explaining why the accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, should be blamed for their threats to strike

ASUU recently resolved its misunderstanding with the federal government over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System

Jos, Plateau state - Lecturers in public universities across the country are threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) issued the threat when it accused Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, of refusing to pay the salaries and remittance of over 1000 staff for 13 months, The Nation reported.

Lazarus Maigoro, the ASUU chairman, University of Jos, gave the threat in a press statement made available to journalists in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

ASUU says the AGF is to blame for the fresh dispute

PM News reported that the union accused the accountant general of fanning the ember of discord between the federal government and the lecturers.

ASUU said:

''Despite the directive given by Mr president to pay the salaries of all lecturers, the AGF has refused to pay their salaries ranging from four to 13 months respectively.

“More worrisome is the fact that while the AGF is refusing to pay these salaries, his staff in the OAGF are busy calling the affected lecturers and insisting they have to register with IPPIS before they are paid; some are even asked to forfeit a part of their salaries in order to be paid. So it is very clear that this is a deliberate act on the part of the AGF and his staff.”

ASUU kicks against the sacking of lecturers in Kaduna

Meanwhile, ASUU has faulted the sacking of 16 lecturers of Kaduna State University (KASU) by Governor Nasir El-Rufai for participating in a protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Daily Nigerian reported that Governor El-Rufai also relieved two non-academic staff of the university of their jobs.

Peter Adamu, the chairman of the union, who stated this in a statement in Kaduna on Monday, June 7, described the action as illegal, Vanguard also reported.

