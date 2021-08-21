Islamic preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has spoken against the way politicians squander public funds in Nigeria

Gumi questioned why some politicians hired private jets to attend the wedding ceremony of President Buhari's son

The president’s son, Yusuf, married Zarah Bayero, the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero in a grand ceremony held in Bichi, Kano

Bello Mosque, Kaduna state - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has described politicians who waste public funds as bandits.

Daily Nigerian reported that Gumi made the statement during a preaching programme at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

Gumi said politicians have failed the people. Photo: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

He criticised politicians who hired private jets to attend the wedding ceremony of Yusuf Buhari, the son of the president.

The cleric said somebody told him that private jets in the country were unavailable for hire because they had all been booked by politicians for the wedding of Buhari’s son.

He said several Nigerians had been kidnapped by criminals and are paying heavy ransoms to secure their freedom while politicians were junketing around in private jets.

Gumi stated:

“People think only those in the bush (bandits) milk us dry, no! Even our leaders milk us dry. Where did they get the money to hire all these jets?

“Some people have never earned N1million in their life, but bandits would demand N10million. How many people sold their houses, farms, everything… and collected loans to pay ransom?

“How many schools were rehabilitated? The money that should be used to cater for the people is the one they hire private jets to junket around. Are you not also a bandit?

The preacher said poor leadership has escalated the security situation in the country.

Banditry: 17 Sokoto Communities Relocate to Niger Republic

Meanwhile, the Daily Trust newspaper has reported that over 50,000 residents of 17 communities in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state have relocated to the Niger Republic due to incessant bandits’ attacks.

According to the report, the information was disclosed by the member representing Sabon Birni North constituency at the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha Boza.

Boza said the villagers are currently taking refuge at Tudun Sunnah village, Gidan Runji local government in Maradi state of Niger Republic.

