The Akwa Ibom state government has declared a red alert due to the raging Delta variant of COVID-19

Authorities in the state confirmed they have received 63,336 doses of Modena vaccine and assured that efforts are in top gear to ensure strict protocols

The authorities in the state have also indicated that there will be aggressive vaccination in all parts of the state

Uyo - The Akwa Ibom state government says it has taken delivery of 63,336 doses of the Modena vaccine.

The vaccines were received at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo by the commissioner for health, coordinator, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, and other stakeholders in the state's health sector.

Also, the government has placed the state on red alert as it prepares to contain the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the media at his 25th Akwa Ibom State Covid-19 management update, the chairman of Akwa Ibom state COVID-19 committee and secretary to the state government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, said all hands must be on deck to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

He admonished that the situation calls for caution on the part of all as it has since been confirmed by experts that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus found in other parts of the country is in the state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government quoted him as saying:

“It has, therefore, become imperative that we take actions to rein in the spread of the infection in the state.

“We have however noted, sadly, that the necessary precautions and guidelines earlier recommended are hardly being adhered to by most people thereby jeopardizing our health and making the control of the pandemic very difficult.

“In view of the above, the government is taking more proactive steps to combat the pandemic going forward.”

According to Dr. Ekuwem, part of the measures put in place includes ramping up vaccination which would be made possible by the 63,336 doses of the Modena vaccine the state received.

Lagos already on red alert

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos recently confirmed that the state has been recording a daily average of six deaths at its isolation centres in the last week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lamented that 4,300 confirmed cases were recorded in July alone and 352 admissions into Lagos isolation facilities.

He also said the state has recorded on average six deaths per day in the last few weeks.

Federal government ensures strict protocols

Meanwhile, the federal government says strict travel protocols are put in place to protect Nigerians from being infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known while speaking to a news agency in Abuja on Wednesday, August 11.

Alhaji Mohammed said Nigeria had been tagged as a very strict country in terms of travel protocols, explaining that the stand of the government was to protect its people against the spread of the virus.

