Senator Ita Solomon Enang has been cautioned over his comments concerning Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom

The presidential aide was given the advice by a socio-political group in the state, Onna Unity Forum

The group frowned at the recent comments of Enang directed at the governor, saying such comments are unacceptable

Uyo - A socio-political group, Onna Unity Forum has flayed the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang over his comments concerning Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

Legit.ng gathered that the presidential aide had made statements concerning the location of the recently approved Federal University of Technology for the state.

The forum warned against comments capable of breaching peace

The group while reacting to comments credited to the presidential aide at a press conference against the person and office of the governor said such comments were capable of eroding the peace in the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by its chairman, Mr. Efiok Bassey, the forum while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the institution took a swipe at Enang.

The group said it was not only unthinkable but unreasonable for the person of Enang’s status to use the media to incite the people against the governor over the choice of the location.

Part of the statement read:

“From all indications and facts leading to the approval, the federal government favours the citing of the University in the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district to perhaps ameliorate years of deprivation, marginalisation and destruction of natural habitat of the people.”

“It is however not only unthinkable but unreasonable that the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang could issue a threat to go up in arms against the person and office of the governor over the location of the institution.

“Such grandstanding to a sane mind is an ill wind that does no one any good rather than fanning the embers of acrimony and disunity among the local government areas that may be considered for the location.”

Attacks on Governor Emmanuel predicted

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Ibom Democratic Forum, IDF, recently alleged that there is a secret plot to launch well-coordinated attacks on Governor Emmanuel, and the Akwa Ibom state government.

According to the group, the attack is being hatched by some inside members of the Emmanuel-led administration and a few politicians eyeing elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

IDF's president, Chief Solomon Andem, and secretary, Adede Ifiok Asikpo, Esq said they are in possession of credible intelligence that some highly placed persons have perfected plans to start a massive media campaign against the personality of the governor.

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors Forum recently extolled the virtues and achievements of Governor Emmanuel, noting that he has brought prudence, innovation, and competence in the management of his Akwa Ibom state's resources.

The governors made the assertion after witnessing the arrival of two new Airbus A220-300 series into the fleet of the Akwa Ibom state-owned Airline, Ibom Air.

They stated that Governor Emmanuel's ingenuity has brought about major landmark projects and interventions in his home state.

