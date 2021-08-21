Breaking: Former Oyo military administrator Tunji Olurin is dead

General Tunji Olurin (rtd.) has died after a brief illness in a Lagos hospital according to family sources

The former military general was a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun state

Olurin was also a former Military Administrator of Ekiti state between from October 8, 2006 until April 27, 2007

The former Military Administrator of Oyo state General Tunji Olurin (rtd.) is dead.

Olurin who is a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo died at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the early hours of Saturday, August 21, The Nation reports.

Former Military Governor of old Oyo, General Tunji Olurin, is dead. Photo: Punch Newspaper.

According to Punch Newspaper, he died at the age of aged 77.

The news was disclosed by the deceased’s brother, Funso Olurin, in Abeokuta on Saturday .

According to him, Olurin died after a brief illness.

Olurin who was also a former Military Administrator of Ekiti state between from October 8, 2006 until April 27, 2007 hailed from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial district of Ogun state.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun state.

